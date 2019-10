From the section

Joey Haddad is in his sixth season with Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad scored twice as Cardiff Devils beat Manchester Storm at home in the Elite League.

Haddad and Matthew Myers put Devils ahead 2-0 before captain Dallas Ehrhardt pulled a goal back for the visitors.

But Devils had the final word with Haddad netting his second in the closing minites.

Devils are way to Coventry Blaze in the Challenge Cup on Sunday, 6 October.