Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Guildford Flames 2-1 in tight contest

Steve Lee of the Flames and the Giants' Patryk Wronka in action at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants defeated the Guildford Flames 2-1 in a tightly contested Elite League battle at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Friday night.

Two goals just fifty seconds apart in the first period from Curtis Hamilton and Ben Lake ended up being enough for the Giants to claim the two points.

But they had to withstand a furious finish with netminder Shane Owen the man of the match as he made 26 saves to preserve the victory.

Jesse Craige was the Guildford scorer.

The Giants seized control of the game with a pair of goals halfway through the opening period.

The first owed much to the tenacity of Brian Ward who lifted the stick of defenceman Corbin Baldwin behind the Flames net to help retrieve the puck before setting up Hamilton for the finish.

On the next shift the Flames failed to clear the puck from their own zone and Lake made them pay with the neat finish from between the circles.

Lake had the opportunity to increase the lead but after winning a penalty shot he saw his effort saved by Flames goalie Travis Fullerton.

In fact both Fullerton and his opposite number Owen were in top form in the second period as they both shut the door on the respective offences keeping the scoreline at 2-0 Giants heading into the final 20 minutes.

The home side had no-one to blame but themselves for allowing Guildford back into the game with under five minutes remaining,

A silly too many men on the ice penalty was compounded by Mark Garside's two-minutes for hooking and with the 5-on-3 chance Craige slammed the puck past Owen.

Further penalties were exchanged as the game reached a tense and exciting finish. Owen made two big saves in the final minute and the Flames pressed for the equaliser but the Giants held on.

They will now turn their attention to a Challenge Cup trip to Dundee on Saturday knowing a win would secure a place in the quarter-finals.