Cardiff Devils secured their second win in two days with a 3-2 win away to Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League.

Joey Hadded's brace and a Sam Jardine goal secured victory with Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Nikolai Lemtyugov scoring for Steelers.

Devils' next game is at home to Manchester Storm on Saturday, 5 October.

Andrew Lord's side had beaten Coventry Blaze 5-1 in the Challenge Cup on Saturday evening.