Cardiff Devils gain revenge on Coventry Blaze in Challenge Cup

Joey Martin scored Cardiff Devils' opening goal in their 5-1 win over Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 win over Coventry Blaze in the Challenge Cup.

Beaten 5-1 by Blaze in the competition last Sunday, Devils fell behind to David Broll's goal.

But goals from Joey Martin, Gleason Fournier, Bryce Reddick, Matt Pope and Stephen Dixon saw Devils secure victory.

Devils resume their Elite League campaign on Sunday, 29 September when they face Sheffield Steelers away.