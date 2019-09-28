Cardiff Devils gain revenge on Coventry Blaze in Challenge Cup

Joey Martin of the Cardiff Devils
Joey Martin scored Cardiff Devils' opening goal in their 5-1 win over Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 win over Coventry Blaze in the Challenge Cup.

Beaten 5-1 by Blaze in the competition last Sunday, Devils fell behind to David Broll's goal.

But goals from Joey Martin, Gleason Fournier, Bryce Reddick, Matt Pope and Stephen Dixon saw Devils secure victory.

Devils resume their Elite League campaign on Sunday, 29 September when they face Sheffield Steelers away.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you