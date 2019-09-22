Ice hockey: Zack Fitzgerald urges Glasgow Clan to repeat weekend performances

Clan's Linden Springer clashes with Sheffield's Tanner Eberle in Sunday's 4-3 win for the Glasgow side

Glasgow Clan coach Zack Fitzgerald has challenged his players to produce more performances like the two at the weekend that delivered them victories.

A 6-3 win at Cardiff Devils on Saturday was followed up with a 4-3 success in Sheffield against the Steelers.

And Fitzgerald couldn't hide his delight at his first maximum points weekend as coach.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for the guys," he said.

"They committed to the full 60 minutes on both nights and we dominated in Cardiff and kept to the plan in Sheffield. The guys earned it.

"The confidence will be high and the guys should be excited about where they are and build on that. We've set a good standard and there's no reason why we can't play like that all the time.

"We've been playing three lines for the last couple of weeks because of injuries. It's been a slow start, but we're getting to where we are and this weekend showed that for us."

Matt Beca, Craig Peacock, Mac Howlett, Mathieu Roy, Rasmus Bjerrum and Matt Haywood were all on target as Glasgow left South Wales on Saturday with the win.

The trip to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday was harder fought, but just as rewarding with Chad Rau and Matt Stanisz and two from Bjerrum scoring.

Dundee Stars also picked up a four-point weekend, with netminder Alex Leclerc backstopping them to 65 saves on Saturday, helping them to a 4-3 success over Belfast Giants in the Challenge Cup.

They were able to keep it going with their first league win of the season, seeing off Manchester Storm with a 5-3 win, with Kevin Dufour scoring twice.

Fife Flyers kept their good league start going with 6-3 win over Coventry Blaze at home on Saturday, but slipped up to Guildford Flames, who edged them in a 4-2 contest on the road.