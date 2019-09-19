Challenge Cup: Guildford Flames 3-4 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Stephen Dixon's goal put Cardiff Devils in the lead again at Guildford

Gleason Fourier's overtime winner ensured Cardiff Devils stayed top of Challenge Cup group B after recovering from a 3-1 deficit to secure a 4-3 overtime win at Guildford Flames.

Stephen Dixon gave Cardiff the lead after 25 seconds before John Dunbar levelled and the hosts took charge.

Calle Ackered and Corbin Baldwin struck to give Guildford a 3-1 advantage.

Charles Linglet scored to spark the Devils comeback before Sam Jardine equalised to send the game to overtime.