Fife Flyers' Danick Gauthier hailed as one of Elite League best after four-goal weekend

Dundee Stars picked up a point despite losing in overtime to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday

Fife Flyers' Bari McKenzie hailed Danick Gauthier as one of the Elite League's top players after his four goals helped secure two opening wins.

Two in Saturday's 4-1 win at Coventry Blaze were followed by another couple when Flyers entertained Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

"Danick was a big part of why we did so well this weekend and in my opinion is one of the best players in the league," forward McKenzie said.

"Over this weekend, he was tremendous."

McKenzie also stressed they were "two great team performances".

"We just need to build on it now and it was exactly what we wanted," he said. "We knew it would be tough and, as a team, it couldn't have gone any better for us."

Sunday's result over the Panthers put Flyers top of the Elite League, albeit level on four points with Manchester Storm, Sheffield Steelers and Sunday's visitors.

Gauthier's double at the Skydome ensured Flyers started with victory at the expense of their former assistant coach, Danny Stewart.

Another two from Gauthier and one each from Chase Schaber and Mike Cazzola gave them a big home win.

Dundee Stars and Glasgow Clan had their weekends spoiled by losses in both of their games.

Stars, however, picked up a point for their effort, going down 6-5 in overtime to Sheffield Steelers to follow up Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers in their league fixtures.

Clan suffered away defeats to the top two teams as they went down 6-1 to Belfast Giants in the Challenge Cup then lost 5-3 in their league opener at Cardiff Devils