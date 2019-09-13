Russian ice hockey team award AK-47 rifle as man of the match prize

Goalkeeper Savely Kononov poses with the AK47 he was awarded

A Russian ice hockey player has been awarded an unusual prize for his man-of-the-match performance - an AK-47 automatic rifle.

The head coach of Izhstal, a club in the second tier of Russian hockey, told the team it was a fitting choice for a team from Izhevsk.

The city is known for producing one of the world's most recognisable rifles.

"Lads, today we too are introducing a tradition," head coach Ramil Saifullin told the squad, cocking the gun.

"As we live in an arms manufacturing city, the city of the Kalashnikov, every match you will for yourselves name the best player, and the previous [recipient] will hand it over to him," he said inviting the captain to name the first recipient.

"Can we fire it?" the captain joked, before awarding it to the goalkeeper Savely Kononov to applause from team-mates.

"Congratulations on the win, but if we play poorly we will be shot with it," Kononov said to more applause and laughter from players.

"How do we take it to away matches?" one asked.

"We will figure it out. We will carry a wooden model," the coach replied.