Champions Hockey League: Mountfield HK 5-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils won their opening two Champions Hockey League games at the Viola Arena

Cardiff Devils suffered their first Champions Hockey League defeat of the campaign away to Mountfield HK.

The Czech Republic side were 2-0 up after the first period through Tomas Vincour and Lukas Cingel.

Daniel Rakos increased the home side's lead with a short-handed goal in the third before Rudolf Cerveny struck.

Bryce Reddick and Matias Sointu scored quick-fire Devils goals in reply, but Maris Bicevskis added Mountfield's fifth to end any faint Welsh hope.

Devils had begun their CHL campaign with a 3-2 home win over Mountfield, following it up with a penalty shootout victory over Austrian league winners Graz 99ers in Cardiff.

Cardiff next travel to Austria for their return against the 99ers on Saturday, 7 September.

Their final two games in Group H are both in October, home and away against reigning champions Frolunda HC from Sweden, who have won the competition three times.

The Devils have failed to get out of the group stages on their previous two Champions Hockey League campaigns.