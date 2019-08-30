Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Mountfield HK

From the section

Cardiff Devils begin their third consecutive Champions Hockey League campaign with a home win over Czech side Mountfield HK.

Blair Riley, Mike McNamee and Charles Linglet scored for Devils in their opening game of the competiton.

Devils next face Austrian league winners Graz 99ers on Sunday at the Viola Arena.

Reigning champions Frolunda HC from Sweden, who have won the competition three times, omplete the teams in Group H.

The Devils have failed to get out of the group stages on their previous two Champions Hockey League campaigns.