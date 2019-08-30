Cardiff Devils sign Finnish forward Matias Sointu as cover for injured Martin

Joey Martin is preparing for his sixth season at Cardiff Devils

Finnish forward Matias Sointu has joined Cardiff Devils on a short-term deal to cover injured captain Joey Martin.

The Welsh club say Martin has a "minor injury" and brought in the 29-year-old as they prepared for the the start of the Champions League.

Devils host Czech Republic's Mountfield HK on Friday, 30 Aug at Viola Arena (19:30 BST).

They also host Austrian club Graz 99ers on Sunday, 1 September (16:00 BST).

Sointu will join his teammates on Saturday and could play in Sunday's game.