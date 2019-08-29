Cardiff Devils 'more confident than ever' for Champions League - Andrew Lord

Cardiff Devils won their second successive play-off title last season with a 2-1 win against Belfast Giants

Cardiff Devils are "more confident than ever" as they embark on a third straight Champions Hockey League campaign, says head coach Andrew Lord.

The Devils are drawn in Group H with reigning champions Frolunda HC, Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga and Austrian league winners Graz 99ers.

Lord's side face Mountfield at home in Friday's opening game before welcoming Graz to the Viola Arena two days later.

"It's a clean slate, we can go out and try make something happen," said Lord.

"It's going to take everything we've got and then some to get off to a winning start.

"I'm more than excited, it's been a long process getting the team together but now it is the real deal."

The Devils have failed to get out of the group stages on their previous two Champions Hockey League campaigns.

Things may not get easier for the Welsh side though, as they are drawn alongside the most successful team in Champions Hockey League history - three-time winners Frolunda.

Last season the Elite League play-off winners picked up two points from six games with overtime defeats against SC Bern and Vaxjo Lakers.

"We've got some pretty good experience and we are a lot more seasoned in the competition now," said Lord.

"We had some really close results last year so I'm hoping we can make some noise this season against very tough teams.

"But that's the fun of it, testing yourself against the best hockey teams in Europe and I know our guys are really excited."

Elite League progress 'remarkable'

Belfast Giants, who will be competing in their first CHL campaign, snatched the regular season title from the Devils on the final day

Unlike the last campaign, the Elite League has two teams representing it in the Champions League this season, with regular season champions Belfast Giants joining the Devils.

The success of Elite League teams in the Champions League each season increases its coefficient, which determines the number of representatives it has competing in Europe.

This season is only the second time more than one Elite League team has been able to qualify for the same Champions League campaign.

Devils and Nottingham Panthers were the previous British teams to share the European stage in the 2017-18 season.

"I don't think there is any debate the Elite League is growing at a faster rate than any other league in the world," said Lord.

"In the six years I have been here, the difference in the quality of players and pace of the game is remarkable.

"All the teams in the league are pushing each other to be better and it's improving year on year.

"It's led to better teams and that naturally gives us a better chance as well in Europe."

Cardiff Devils' Champions Hockey League fixtures:

Cardiff Devils v Mountfield HK (Friday, 30 August)

Cardiff Devils v Graz 99ers (Sunday, 1 September)

Mountfield HK v Cardiff Devils (Thursday, 5 September)

Graz 99ers v Cardiff Devils (Saturday, 7 September)

Frolunda HC v Cardiff Devils (Tuesday, 8 October)

Cardiff Devils v Frolunda HC (Tuesday, 15 October)