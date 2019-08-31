Dundee Stars: Coach Omar Pacha says the side can create a buzz around the city

Coach Omar Pacha is confident the Dundee Stars can make the playoffs this season

The "sky is the limit" for Dundee Stars, says coach Omar Pacha - in a year that both football sides from the city are competing outwith the top division.

At the start of his third season in charge, the Canadian says that after two years of keeping the ice hockey team competitive and growing the business side of things by nearly doubling season ticket sales, "now is the time for results".

Dundee FC's relegation from the Scottish Premiership means there are no football teams from Dundee in the top flight for the first time since 1996 - but Pacha believes his side can create buzz around the city as they enter a new season with ambitious aims.

"Being the team in the top flight in Dundee is a great thing for us as a club," he said.

"We're very supportive of the two footballing teams, but for us as a hockey organisation we still want to grow and we want to maybe bring the non-traditional fan here to see us.

"We're a growing business which is great for the city. Dundee loves a feel good story - we're again the underdogs this year, but with results, coverage and the awareness of our brand in Dundee, winning games will help attendance."

'Now is the time for results'

Winning enough games to reach the play-offs is the target for the Dundee Stars this season - and the coach has brought in 19 new additions in the hope of doing so.

Strength in depth was a concern last season, but a big turnaround in players with a focus on strengthening offensively has been Pacha's priority.

"Last year, we lost our top scorer Francois Bouchard, and were then struggling to score goals - this year we have improved our offence and we have a lot more depth. There are no excuses, we have to be in a play-off position at the end of this season and are aiming for that top eight.

"For the first two years I was here the main focus was to remain competitive and grow the business - now it's time to get results and to create that buzz.

"I think this is a hockey market right now, and I think people are really buying into our vision and culture and I'm looking forward to seeing that buzz continue on to the season - there's a lot of growth potential and the sky's the limit for us."