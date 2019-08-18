Pre-season friendlies: Devils and Panthers win one friendly each

Cardiff Devils beat Nottingham Panthers in last season's play-off semi-final at the Motorpoint Arena

Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers won their respective home matches in a weekend of pre-season friendlies.

The Panthers won Saturday's match 3-2, Jon Rheault's goal 17 seconds from time sealed the win at the Motorpoint Arena.

The Devils turned the tide on Sunday as Sam Duggan and Toms Rutkis scored in a 2-0 shutout win at the Viola Arena.

Panthers face Coventry Blaze on 24 August for the Aladdin Cup while Devils begin their Champions Hockey campaign at home to Mountfield HK on 30 August.

The Devils have one final warm-up match before their third successive European campaign, at home against MAC Budapest on 25 August.

The Panthers are the current Aladdin Cup champions, having beaten the Devils 11-8 over two pre-season friendlies last year to win it.