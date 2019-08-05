Elite League: Belfast Giants announce signing of forward Liam Reddox

Liam Reddox captained Vaxjo Lakers to the Swedish Elite League title in 2017-18

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing of Canadian forward Liam Reddox as they continue to add to their roster for their Elite League defence.

Reddox joins the Giants after spending eight seasons with Växjö Lakers in the Swedish Elite League.

The 33-year-old collected two national championships along the way in 2014-15 and 2017-18 when he captained the side.

The Ontario native's spell in Sweden saw him notch 72 goals and 78 assists, good for 150 points in 386 games.

Reddox can boast five seasons of Champions Hockey League experience, helping his Växjö Lakers side to the semi-finals in 2016-17 and the final in 2017-18.

"I have watched the Elite League for a while now. I got a call from Steve Thornton at the Giants and luckily we were able to work something out. I am really excited to get to Belfast and meet the team, staff as well as the fans," said Reddox.

"My priority is getting there, playing hard and winning trophies for the Giants. I am an energy guy and team first. I'm not scared to go to the hard areas and every night you will get 100% from #85," he added.