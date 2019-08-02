Sam Jardine: Canadian defenceman joins Cardiff Devils for new season

Sam Jardine won the Kelly Cup with Newfoundland Growlers in their inaugural season

Canadian defenceman Sam Jardine is the latest player to sign for Cardiff Devils.

The 25-year-old joins after helping the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL capture the province's first ever professional hockey championship.

Jardine has also played for Rockford IceHogs, San Antonio Rampage in the AHL and Colorado Eagles in the ECHL.

"I'm really excited to have Sam join our organisation," Devils coach Andrew Lord said.

"He is big, skates well, plays very hard, is strong defensively and has a definite offensive upside. I think this is a huge signing for us."