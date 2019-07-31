Sean McMonagle: Cardiff Devils sign Canadian-born defenceman

From the section

Sean McMonagle holds an Italian passport and has played 45 games for Italy

Cardiff Devils have signed defenceman Sean McMonagle, their fourth recruit ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 31-year-old joins Devils after helping Frisk Asker win the Norwegian Championship.

Canadian-born McMonagle has also played for Las Vegas Wrangler in the ECHL as well as spells in Sweden, Italy and Germany.

"I'm super excited we've finally gotten McMonagle on board," Devils coach Andrew Lord said.

"Sean comes to us after travelling and experiencing many different countries and he has consistently produced everywhere he's been."