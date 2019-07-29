Cardiff Devils re-sign Sean Bentivoglio for fourth season

From the section

Sean Bentivoglio spent five seasons in Italy playing for Asiago

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Canadian forward Sean Bentivoglio ahead of the new season.

The 33-year-old joined the Devils in 2016 having previously played in the American, German and Italian leagues.

In his 216 appearances for the Welsh side, he scored 202 points and won seven trophies.

"Benti is a dynamic player with great playmaking ability and an excellent scoring touch," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.

"He's formed a superb partnership with Joey Martin the last few seasons and together they've been a dominant force for us."