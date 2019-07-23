Elite League: Cardiff Devils to start season against Glasgow

Cardiff Devils celebrate during the 2018/19 season

Cardiff Devils start their attempt to regain Ice Hockey's Elite League title at home to Glasgow Clan on Sunday, 15 September.

Champions in 2017 and 2018, the Devils do not get underway until the second weekend of the season because they have European Champions League commitments.

Their first meeting with champions Belfast will not be until a home double header on November 23 and 24.

Devils' last league game will be at Sheffield on Sunday, March 29.

The Welsh club, who lifted the end of season play-off title in 2019, have pre-season games against Hungarian sides Fehervar AV19 and MAC Budapest in August before starting the Champions League campaign.

The first domestic hockey for coach Andrew Lord's side will be a Challenge Cup visit to Guildford on Saturday, April 14.