Belfast Giants: Elite League champions bring in forward Brian Ward
-
- From the section Ice hockey
American forward Brian Ward has become the latest signing for the new-look Belfast Giants.
The 27-year-old joins following spells with Binghampton Devils and Adirondack Thunder last season.
Ward will add considerable scoring power to Adam Keefe's side, having broken Thunder's single-season scoring record with 30 goals in 2017/18.
The Giants will begin their Elite League title defence in September.
"I have had a great summer so far and I am very excited to get to Belfast," Ward told the Giants.
"The timing was perfect and I felt like this was the right move for me".
Last season's double-winners have seen considerable changes in personnel during the off-season, losing senior players such as Blair Riley, Colin Shields and Darcy Murphy.
Last week defenceman Kevin Raine announced he would return to Belfast for a third season, while the Giants also secured the services of former NHL star Matt Pelech.