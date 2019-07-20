Belfast Giants: Elite League champions bring in forward Brian Ward

Brian Ward
Ward broke Adirondack Thunder's single-season scoring record in 2017/18

American forward Brian Ward has become the latest signing for the new-look Belfast Giants.

The 27-year-old joins following spells with Binghampton Devils and Adirondack Thunder last season.

Ward will add considerable scoring power to Adam Keefe's side, having broken Thunder's single-season scoring record with 30 goals in 2017/18.

The Giants will begin their Elite League title defence in September.

"I have had a great summer so far and I am very excited to get to Belfast," Ward told the Giants.

"The timing was perfect and I felt like this was the right move for me".

Last season's double-winners have seen considerable changes in personnel during the off-season, losing senior players such as Blair Riley, Colin Shields and Darcy Murphy.

Last week defenceman Kevin Raine announced he would return to Belfast for a third season, while the Giants also secured the services of former NHL star Matt Pelech.

