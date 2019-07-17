Elite League: Mark Richardson re-signs for Cardiff Devils

Mark Richardson is assistant captain of the Great Britain team

Defender Mark Richardson has re-signed for Cardiff Devils ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 32-year-old is Devils' longest serving player having joined during the 2012-13 season.

Richardson has won two Elite League titles, two Challenge Cup victories and two play-off Championship wins. with the Devils

"Richy is one of the most dependable players I have ever coached," Devils head coach Andrew Lord said.

His consistency and his desire to improve each season is what makes him so valuable.

"Because he has been with us for so long, people might not understand how vital he is to our success year on year."