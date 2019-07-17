Belfast Giants: Raine returns for the 2019/20 campaign

Raine helped the Giants to a domestic treble last season

Defenceman Kevin Raine returns to the Belfast Giants roster for the 2019/20 season.

The 26-year-old is back for a third campaign at the SSE Arena after helping the Giants to Elite League glory earlier this year.

The Canadian, who initially joined in 2017, was an important member of Adam Keefe's side last season as the Giants clinched a domestic treble.

Raine will once again wear the No.22 jersey.

"Bringing Kevin back for 2019/20 was an easy decision to make," said Keefe.

"After two years in Belfast - we know what to expect from him. Kevin is solid defensively, competes on every night for the Giants and knows what it takes to win."

Raine, who previously played for Manchester Monarchs, also helped the Giants to Challenge Cup success in 2018.