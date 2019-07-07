Cardiff Devils: Three re-signings & two new players arrive

Matthew Myers, 34, previously played for Swindon Lynx and Nottingham Panthers

Elite League Play-off winners Cardiff Devils have announced three re-signings and two new players for next season.

Matthew Myers, Matt Pope and Stephen Dixon will all return to the Welsh side.

Devils have also signed Masi Marjamaki from Pirati Chomutov in the Czech Republic and Blair Riley who signs from Elite League rivals Belfast Giants.

Myers, the most decorated player in the Elite League, is set to play his 10th season in his home city of Cardiff.

The forward, who represented Great Britain at the 2019 IIHF World Championships, has won 20 trophies in 16 Elite League campaigns.

Dixon returns after an impressive first season with the Devils where he picked up the players' player of the year award.

Pope returns to Ice Arena Wales for a third year having scored 49 goals for Cardiff.

Finland-born Marjamaki has vast experience and played one NHL game for the New York Islanders.

Riley has spent the past three seasons with Belfast, helping them to win the Elite League, Conference and Challenge Cup last season.

The 33-year old scored 90 goals in 211 games for the Giants and assisted 140, meaning he was worth over a point a game to the Devils' rivals.