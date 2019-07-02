Adam Deutsch: Nottingham Panthers sign Swedish defenceman for 2019-20

Adam Deutsch spent part of last season with Swedish top-flight side Brynas

Elite League side Nottingham Panthers have signed Swedish defenceman Adam Deutsch for the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old began his career in the Swedish junior leagues before moving to Zagreb, who were in the highly-regarded Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

He stayed with Zagreb when they moved to the (Austrian) EBEL and spent part of last season with Brynas in the top tier of Swedish ice hockey.

"He's technically very good," said director of hockey Gui Doucet.

"Along with coach Tim Wallace we've studied the tapes and we like everything we see.

"Adam's never really been given a chance to shine but he's going to be in the right place at the right time to do just that with the Panthers."

Deutsch is the second signing this week after Danny Fick's arrival on Monday.