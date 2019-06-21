Sam Duggan commits to Cardiff Devils for new season

Sam Duggan played 58 games for the Devils during the 2018-19 season.

Forward Sam Duggan has re-signed for Cardiff Devils for the 2019-20 season.

Reading-born Duggan joined Devils in October 2018 after a brief spell in North America with the Jamestown Rebels and having also played in Sweden.

Devils head coach Andrew Lord said Duggan had been a "great addition" to the squad, which missed out to Belfast Giants for the Elite League title but won the play-offs.

"He wants to get better every day and he works so hard at it," Lord said.

"He was someone we'd looked at very closely for a couple years and as soon as we knew he wanted to come back to the UK we knew we had to bring him to Cardiff."