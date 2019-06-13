Belfast Giants: Elite League champions sign netminder Shane Owen

Former Fife Flyers player Owen played against the Giants last season

The Belfast Giants have signed netminder Shane Owen as they continue to rebuild their roster in preparation for their Elite League title defence.

The former Fife Flyers player joins after last season's Elite League player of the year Tyler Beskorowany announced that he was leaving the Giants.

Canadian Owen spent two seasons with Fife, leading the league in total saves during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Giants will make their Champions League debut in August.

After their double-winning 2018-19 season, Adam Keefe's side have lost a number of senior players including leading scorer Darcy Murphy, captain Blair Riley and the Giants' all-time leading scorer Colin Shields.

Owen joins Polish forward Patryk Wronka as the Giants begin to form their new-look roster for their 20th anniversary campaign.

"I want to go out and give my team a chance to win on every night," said Owen.

"Having played against the Giants for a number of years I am well aware of how great the city of Belfast is and how passionate the fans are."