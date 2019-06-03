Champions Hockey League: Belfast Giants begin group campaign at home

This season will mark the Giants' first appearance in Europe's elite competition

Belfast Giants will begin their Champions Hockey League campaign with back-to-back home matches at SSE Arena.

Adam Keefe's side will play Czech team Liberec White Tigers in their first appearance in Europe's elite tournament on 29 August.

The Giants will host Augsburger Panthers of Germany in their second Group C match on 31 August.

The Challenge Cup holders will finish their group campaign with home and away matches against 2015 winners Lulea.

The pool stages run from late August to October.

Cardiff Devils will also have home advantage for their opening Group H match against Mountfield HK from the Czech Republic on 30 August before also playing host to Austrian side Graz99ers at the Viola Arena on 1 September.

The Devils will be away to Mountfield on 5 September and Graz two days later before rounding out the group stages with visit to Sweden to play Frölunda Indians on 8 October before the return match against the same opponents on 15 October.

The Giants' first away game will be against Liberec in round three on 5 September and they will travel to Germany to face Augsburger in round four just three days later.

Swedish top seeds Lulea will visit Belfast on 8 October before the Giants then visit the former champions in the final round on 15 October.