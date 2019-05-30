Joey Haddad: Cardiff Devils sign forward for sixth season

Joey Haddad played 58 games for Cardiff Devils across all competitions in the 2018-19 season

Cardiff Devils confirm forward Joey Haddad has signed for a sixth season.

Haddad has played 324 games and scored 104 goals and added 154 assists for 258 points since joining the Devils in 2014.

The 30-year-old has also won two Superleague titles, two Play-off titles, two Challenge Cups and three Conference titles.

"Bringing back Joey is a no-brainer for us and he brings so much to the team," said head coach Andrew Lord.