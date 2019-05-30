Joey Haddad: Cardiff Devils sign forward for sixth season

Joey Haddad played 58 games across all competitions in the 2018-19 season.
Joey Haddad played 58 games for Cardiff Devils across all competitions in the 2018-19 season

Cardiff Devils confirm forward Joey Haddad has signed for a sixth season.

Haddad has played 324 games and scored 104 goals and added 154 assists for 258 points since joining the Devils in 2014.

The 30-year-old has also won two Superleague titles, two Play-off titles, two Challenge Cups and three Conference titles.

"Bringing back Joey is a no-brainer for us and he brings so much to the team," said head coach Andrew Lord.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you