Nottingham Panthers appoint Tim Wallace as head coach

Elite League side Nottingham Panthers have appointed former NHL player Tim Wallace as their new head coach.

The 34-year-old previously iced for Sheffield Steelers and Milton Keynes Lightning. where he took over last season as player-coach when the club parted company with Doug McKay.

He has also played 101 games in America for Pittsburgh, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay and Carolina.

Wallace will work alongside new director of hockey Gui Doucet.