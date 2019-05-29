Belfast Giants: Great Britain forward Lake joins league champions

Great Britain's Ben Lake will be playing in teal at the SSE Arena next season

Belfast Giants have signed Ben Lake while six players are back for another season with the Elite League champions.

Lake, 29, spent the last two seasons with Coventry Blaze while he helped Team GB retain their Pool A status at the recent World Championship.

He was named in the First All-Star team after posting 34 goals and 43 assists.

Curtis Leonard, Lewis Hook, Paul Swindlehurst, Mark Garside, Stephen Murphy and Andrew Dickson return for the 2019/20 season.

Lake played a part in Belfast's title success in April, scoring an empty-net goal to seal Coventry's win over Cardiff Devils in the final game and ensuring the Giants finished in top spot.

He is the team's first new pre-season signing and he will take to the ice in teal this August when the Giants begin their 20th anniversary season with a debut appearance in the Champions Hockey League.