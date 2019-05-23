Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils face title holders Frolunda Indians

Cardiff Devils face Swedish, Austrian and Czech teams in the Champions Hockey League

Cardiff Devils will play title holders Frolunda Indians in the group stage of next season's Champions Hockey League.

The Swedish side beat Red Bull Munich in last season's final to claim the title for the third time.

Mountfield HK from the Czech Republic and Graz99ers from Austria are Devils' other opponents in Group H.

"It's a tough group, but all three opponents are teams we are looking forward to facing off against," said Devils managing director Todd Kelman.

"We are really looking forward to playing against all three of these teams, but it will be particularly special to face the defending champions and the most successful team in CHL history, the Frolunda Indians.

"We know our fans are going to be excited about this group and I expect we will once again have a huge travelling contingency follow us across Europe for the Champions Hockey League games."

The group stage will run from late August to October.

Devils will play four pre-season games at home as they build towards the start of their Champions Hockey League campaign, two against Hungarians Fehervar AV19 and then HC Banska Bystrica of Slovakia, before facing another Hungarian side MAC Budapest.