Belfast Giants: Elite League champions drawn with former winners Lulea in CHL

The Giants won the Elite League in April

The Belfast Giants will face last season's Swedish Hockey League runners up Lulea in next season's Champions Hockey League.

Adam Keefe's side were drawn in Group C alongside Germans Augsburger Panther and Czech side Bílí Tygri Liberec.

Meanwhile the Cardiff Devils are in Group H alongside Mountfield HK from the Czech Republic, Graz99ers from Austria and Frölunda Indians of Sweden.

The group stage will run from late August to October.

Next season will be the Giants' first appearance in Europe's elite competition.

Having retained the Challenge Cup and claimed the Elite League in dramatic fashion, the Giants missed out on a domestic treble after losing the play-off final to the Devils.

However by then they had already qualified for the CHL via the Continental Cup, which was won by Kazakh side Arlan Kokshetau.

Group C top seed Lulea won the CHL in 2015 and will be making their fourth appearance in the competition next season.