Josh Batch to return to Cardiff Devils for ninth season

Josh Batch is originally from Essex

Josh Batch will return to Cardiff Devils for a ninth successive season in the Welsh capital.

Batch has won two league titles, two Challenge Cup titles and two play-off championships as a key component to Andrew Lord's side.

Versatile Batch has scored 32 goals and added 79 assists as a Cardiff Devil.

"Having a player as versatile as Josh is hugely important for us because he can play both forward or defence and plays both positions well," said Lord.

"I have the confidence in him to play him anywhere and I know what I am going to get from him night in and night out, which is a no-nonsense style of play."