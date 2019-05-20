Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain stay in top flight after overtime win

Great Britain came from 3-0 down to retain their World Championship top-flight status with a dramatic 4-3 overtime win against France.

Having lost their first six matches in Slovakia, Monday's match was a winner-takes-all encounter for survival.

France scored twice in six seconds to lead 3-0 in the 28th minute in Kosice.

But Robert Farmer equalised to take the match to extra time and Ben Davies grabbed the winner in added time to keep Britain up and send France out.

