Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain suffer sixth defeat

GB trailed 6-1 at the end of the second period

Great Britain suffered their sixth successive defeat at the World Championship as hosts Slovakia recorded a resounding 7-1 win.

Slovakia scored twice in 21 seconds in the early stages in Kosice and were 3-0 up after nine minutes.

Mike Hammond converted a loose puck to pull one back in the first period, his third goal of the tournament.

Britain's final match takes place on Monday against France, who are also yet to record a win in the event.

The GB men secured promotion back into ice hockey's elite level for the first time since 1994 with a memorable overtime win against Hungary in Budapest last year.

But they have conceded 38 goals in their opening six matches, with only five scored.

Netminder Jackson Whistle played over 44 minutes after replacing Ben Bowns, who was withdrawn after taking a minor knock.

"We came up against another top-quality side but, credit to the boys, they kept on going - and I felt we got better as the game went on and we finished strong," he said. "Despite not getting a win, there is great belief in our room and we know we have been close in some games to picking up a result."