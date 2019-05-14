Ice Hockey World Championship: GB thrashed 9-0 by Denmark

Great Britain also lost their opening two matches in Slovakia

Great Britain were thrashed 9-0 by Denmark as they suffered another heavy defeat in their third match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Slovakia.

They were beaten 8-0 by the world's top-ranked team, Canada, on Sunday.

Denmark took an early lead, scoring three in the first period, including two powerplay goals in 48 seconds.

A rampant second period extended their lead to 8-0 before Morten Poulsen completed his hat-trick after GB had a goal disallowed for a high stick.

Britain are ranked 10 places lower than Denmark, who are 12th in the world, and are competing in the tournament for the first time in 25 years.

GB, who lost their opening game 3-1 to Olympic silver medallists Germany, are back in action on Wednesday against the USA.

The bottom-placed country in both the eight-team divisions contesting the World Championship will be relegated to Division 1A in 2020.

Analysis

BBC ice hockey commentator Seth Bennett

This was a game that the British side thought they had a chance of winning but it's been a day to forget for all of the wrong reasons. They conceded four powerplay goals and a short-handed goal.

They weren't at the races from minute one. It was one of the worst performances I've seen from a British side for quite some time. Now it means they must win their final game on Monday against France to stand any chance of staying up.

On Wednesday they face the $80m (£62m) roster of Team USA. I have to be honest, it's absolutely frightening given that it finished 9-0 against Denmark.