Mark Louis: Defenceman signs for fourth season with Cardiff Devils

Canadian defenceman Mark Louis will return to Cardiff Devils for a fourth successive season.

The 32-year-old has played 189 games for the Welsh capital side.

Louis has been a key part of the success of the Devils, having won seven trophies in the past three seasons.

"I think Mark is a heart and soul kind of player who plays with real character and gives it his all every time he steps onto the ice," coach Andrew Lord said. "He is a fantastic teammate."