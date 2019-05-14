Mark Louis: Defenceman signs for fourth season with Cardiff Devils

Mark Louis
Mark Louis spent four seasons with the Portland Pirates

Canadian defenceman Mark Louis will return to Cardiff Devils for a fourth successive season.

The 32-year-old has played 189 games for the Welsh capital side.

Louis has been a key part of the success of the Devils, having won seven trophies in the past three seasons.

"I think Mark is a heart and soul kind of player who plays with real character and gives it his all every time he steps onto the ice," coach Andrew Lord said. "He is a fantastic teammate."

Find out more

Top Stories

More on Man City's Premier League title win

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you