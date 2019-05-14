Mark Louis: Defenceman signs for fourth season with Cardiff Devils
Canadian defenceman Mark Louis will return to Cardiff Devils for a fourth successive season.
The 32-year-old has played 189 games for the Welsh capital side.
Louis has been a key part of the success of the Devils, having won seven trophies in the past three seasons.
"I think Mark is a heart and soul kind of player who plays with real character and gives it his all every time he steps onto the ice," coach Andrew Lord said. "He is a fantastic teammate."