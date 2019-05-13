Glasgow Clan 'bitterly disappointed' at Pete Russell departure

Pete Russell is also the Team GB head coach who are competing in the World Championship

Glasgow Clan have expressed their "bitter disappointment" at head coach Pete Russell leaving the club a season into his three-year deal.

Russell, who is also the Great Britain head coach, will take charge of Freiburg in DHL2, Germany's second tier.

During his sole campaign as boss, the Scot guided Clan to a fourth-placed finish and the Gardiner Conference.

"The Clan must reluctantly accept his resignation," said a club statement.

"Obviously we are bitterly disappointed that the faith that we placed in Russell by giving him a three-season contract has not been reciprocated.

"We now begin the process of looking for a new Head Coach, one who can build on our 4th place league finish last season and lead us to our first @officialEIHL silverware."

Due diligence is already under way in finding Russell's replacement, with Glasgow keen to bring the recruitment search to a prompt close.

The club have announced seven signings for the forthcoming campaign, and are keen for a new head coach to arrive soon in order to provide continuity and a stable base to build upon over the summer.