Belfast Giants: Adam Keefe listed for European coaching award

Keefe led the Giants to their first Elite League title since 2014

Belfast Giants' head coach Adam Keefe has been shortlisted for the European Coach of the Year award.

In Keefe's third season in charge, the Giants retained their Challenge Cup title and won the Elite League for the first time since 2014.

They fell just short of completing a Grand Slam when they narrowly lost the Play-off final against Cardiff Devils.

Bern's Kari Jalonen, Antti Pennanen of HPK, Frölunda coach Roger Rönnberg and Mannheim's Pavel Gross are also listed.

Jalonen led Bern to their second league title in three years this season while Pennanen helped HPK to a surprise win in the Finnish Elite League.

In his first season in charge of Mannheim, Gross led the team to the German Elite League and a Play-off title while Rönnberg steered Frölunda to the Champions Hockey League and Swedish league titles.