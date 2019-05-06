Belfast Giants: Elite League champions bring in Polish forward Patryk Wronka

Wronka played in Belfast against the Giants during last season's Continental Cup

The Belfast Giants have completed the signing of Polish forward Patryk Wronka from GKS Katowice.

The highly rated 23-year-old joins having played against the Giants during last season's Continental Cup.

Last season Wronka led Katowice's standings for most assists and most points, posting 38 goals and 98 assists in two seasons with the side.

He joins as the double-winning Giants begin to rebuild their squad after several high profile departures.

The Elite League champions will be without the services of Colin Shiels and Dustin Johner next season after the duo announced their retirement, while last season's captain Blair Riley revealed that he too would be leaving the Giants.

Wronka, who impressed for Poland at last year's World Championships, is the latest arrival as Adam Keefe's side already begin preparations for next season.

"Patryk is someone who we tracked ever since we faced him in the Continental Cup Semi-Final back in November," head coach Keefe told the club website.

"He is young and competes hard every night. He is a great skater and very skilled."