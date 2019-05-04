Great Britain beaten 6-1 by Slovakia in final World Championship warm-up

Farmer gave GB hope with a 35th-minute strike

Great Britain suffered a 6-1 defeat against Slovakia in Poprad in their final warm-up match before next weekend's World Championship.

Slovakia were 2-0 ahead when Robert Farmer scored from a rebound in the second period.

The hosts, ranked 10th in the world to GB's 22nd, replied 72 seconds later and coasted to victory.

Britain face Germany in their opening World Championship match in Slovakia on Saturday, 11 May.