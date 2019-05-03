Cardiff Devils re-sign Evan Mosey ahead of new season

Evan Mosey previously played for Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Evan Mosey for the 2019-2020 season.

The 30-year-old American joined the Devils in November after a brief stint in Denmark with the Herning Blue Foxes.

He played 46 games for the Devils and recorded 25 points in 2018-19.

"Evan is one of the fastest skaters we have seen in this league, it's a huge plus that he can play both forward and defence and do both as well as he does," Devils coach Andrew Lord said. "We are thrilled to have him back."

Mosey joins Joey Martin in signing with the Devils for next season.