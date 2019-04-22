Men's Ice Hockey World Championship 2019: Great Britain name 25-man squad

GB will play back-to-back matches against KHL side Torpedo in Nottingham and Sheffield this weekend

Great Britain head coach Pete Russell has named his 25-man squad for next month's World Championship in Slovakia.

Twenty-one of the squad who earned GB promotion from Division I Group A in Hungary last year are included.

There are first World Championship call-ups for Tim Billingsley, Ben Lake and Joey Lewis.

"As a coaching group we had some big decisions to make. For me, we left no stone unturned," Russell said.

GB have not featured in a top-flight World Championship since 1994.

They will face Germany, Canada, Denmark, USA, Finland, Slovakia and France at the tournament in Kosice, which takes place from 11-20 May.

"I know the guys who missed out are completely disappointed, and so would I be," Russell added.

"They may not be in the 25 but they are a part of our group.

"A couple of the guys were unfortunate to be hurt and not had a real opportunity to stake a claim - but they will be back next year though.

"The 25 guys who we have selected are the guys we believe will take us forward to the next phase of the process."

Full squad

Netminders: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils), Thomas Murdy (Cardiff Devils), Jackson Whistle (Sheffield Steelers).

Defencemen: Tim Billingsley (Nottingham Panthers), Dallas Ehrhardt (Manchester Storm), Steve Lee (Nottingham Panthers), Evan Mosey (Cardiff Devils), Ben O'Connor (Sheffield Steelers), David Phillips (Sheffield Steelers), Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Paul Swindlehurst (Belfast Giants).

Forwards: Ollie Betteridge (Nottingham Panthers), Ben Davies (Guildford Flames), Robert Dowd (Sheffield Steelers), Robert Farmer (Nottingham Panthers), Luke Ferrara (Coventry Blaze), Mike Hammond (Manchester Storm), Liam Kirk (Peterborough Petes), Robert Lachowicz (Nottingham Panthers), Ben Lake (Coventry Blaze), Joey Lewis (ESV Kaufbeuren), Matthew Myers (Cardiff Devils), Brett Perlini (Nottingham Panthers), Jonathan Phillips (Sheffield Steelers), Colin Shields (Belfast Giants).