Ice Hockey: Great Britain hold on to beat Hungary in Milton Keynes

GB go on the attack at Planet Ice in Milton Keynes

Great Britain beat Hungary 3-1 as they continue their preparations for next month's World Championship in Slovakia.

Paul Swindlehurst gave Britain the lead, tipping in Evan Mosey's shot, before Hungary equalised just 74 seconds later through Istvan Sofron.

But Britain led again before the end of the first period with Ben Lake scoring a rebound, before Brett Perlini added a third in the second period.

The match was part of a three-team World Championship warm-up series.

Head coach Pete Russell will now trim his squad to 25 players before two games against Russian side Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, in Nottingham and Sheffield, next weekend.