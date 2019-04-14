Belfast Giants: Forward Dustin Johner announces retirement

Johner helped the Giants secure the Elite League title this season in dramatic fashion

Belfast Giants forward Dustin Johner has announced his decision to retire after the Giants' final game of the season on Sunday.

The Canadian, 36, joined the Elite League champions from Austrian side Villacher SV in 2017.

Having won the Challenge Cup twice, Johner helped the Giants to a dramatic league win this season.

"What an amazing journey it has been, but it is time to call it a career," he said.

"After 15 years of living out my dream and playing the game I love, it's the right time for my family and I to begin the next chapter in our lives."

Johner made the announcement on social media less than two hours before the Giants' final game of the season.

Having already secured the league and Challenge Cup, Adam Keefe's side will secure a Grand Slam if they can beat Cardiff Devils in Nottingham.