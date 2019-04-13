Elite League play-offs: Cardiff Devils 9-4 Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils are into the Elite League play-off final after coming out on top of a high-scoring affair against Nottingham Panthers.

The Welsh side cruised into a four-goal lead in the first period before the Panthers got a foothold in the game.

Devils edged the Panthers in the second, extending the lead to 8-3, before a low-key final period saw the match end 9-4.

Devils face Belfast Giants in Sunday's play-off final.

Giants booked their place after beating Guildford Flames earlier on Saturday.

Both teams spent the early minutes finding their feet with few meaningful attempts on goal, but that changed quickly as Devils went on the powerplay with former Panther Evan Mosey taking advantage.

Devils were next to have a man in the penalty box after Sean Bentivoglio sat two minutes for tripping but Panthers could not capitalise.

As Tom Jones' Delilah rang out around Nottingham Panthers' own Motorpoint Arena, Devils doubled their lead through their top-scorer Charles Linglet.

Bryce Reddick almost made it three when his fierce effort beat the goaltender before it ricocheted off both posts and being cleared.

It did not take long before Devils did get their third though as a penalty against Luke Pither provided the space for Linglet to add his second.

And as soon as it was three it was four as Mark Richardson's long-range effort from the blue line rippled the back of the net as the Cardiff side hit cruise control.

Panthers came out in the second period knowing they needed to change the momentum, and within 30 seconds they did just that.

Their top scorer Alex Guptill found himself in a pocket of space and beat Devils goaltender Ben Bowns, who had almost nothing to do before that point.

Mark Hurtbuise added a second soon after as the momentum well and truly switched.

However Reddick put a stop to that when he added the Devils' fifth before Stephen Dixon's 23rd goal of the season cancelled out the Panthers' good early work.

Defenceman Josh Tetlow picked a timely occasion to score his first goal of the season as he beat Bowns from long range to draw the Panthers back within three goals.

But once again they could not slow down the offence of the Devils as Linglet and Reddick scored their third and second goals of the evening respectively.

The third period started as the second had ended as Linglet scored his fourth goal against a growingly dejected-looking Panthers team.

The hosts added another with 14 minutes left to play through Jaynen Rissling but the result looked beyond doubt.

Devils began to take their foot off the gas as the clock ran down, the game going its longest time without a goal from either side. But that was no problem as they ran out 9-4 winners to book a place in Sunday's final.