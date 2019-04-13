Elite League Play-offs: Giants beat Flames to keep Slam hopes alive

The Belfast Giants are one match away from a first Grand Slam after beating the Guildford Flames 2-1 in Saturday's first Play-off semi-final.

The Elite League winners went behind in the second period when Ian Watters gave the Flames a shock lead in Nottingham.

But final-period goals from Jonathan Ferland and Patrick Dwyer booked the Giants' place in Sunday's final.

They will play the winners of the other semi-final between Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers at 16:00 BST.

As perhaps was expected, the Giants started the strongest, with the Flames camped by their own goal in the early stages.

However, Guildford's second-top scorer in the regular season Watters had the best chance to give the Flames the lead but Tyler Beskorowany saved smartly to his left.

Seconds later the big Canadian goaltender was at it again, this time denying Erik Lindhagen after some quick thinking from Jamie Crooks.

The Flames fans, and the majority of the neutral fans in the Motorpoint supporting them, sensed an opportunity for an upset as they continued to pile on the pressure.

Guildford top scorer Kruise Reddick squandered the best chance of the remainder of the first period when the puck ricocheted in his path three metres out.

But as the Giants fans began to panic Reddick failed to make proper contact with the puck and the chance went begging.

The Giants almost doubled the Flames' shot count in the first period, 11 shots to 6, but the game was far from one-sided.

It did not take long for the second period to showcase the first goal of finals weekend.

After four relatively quiet minutes of hockey, the Flames opened scoring through Watters after Crooks and Jesse Craige broke out of defence at speed and caught the Giants napping.

Undeterred, the Giants almost hit straight back through the Elite League's top scorer this season Darcy Murphy.

In the final period, the Giants came out with a new lease of life and began taking more risks.

The Giants have already won the 2018/19 Elite League and Challenge Cup

It didn't take long for that entrprise to pay off as Ferland got the better of Fullerton for the first time in the match.

In that instant the whole atmosphere in the Nottingham arena changed as the Giants started to show why they were this season's regular season and Challenge Cup champions.

Against the run of play, Flames forward Ben Davies should have put Guildford back in front, but Beskorowany blocked his initial shot and rebounded effort from point-blank range.

And the Flames lived to regret that missed opportunity as minutes later the Giants turned the game on its head.

With just five minutes left in the contest, Patrick Dwyer gave the Giants the lead for the first time just as it looked like that Flames defence had cleared the puck.

A first penalty of the game with three minutes remaining, against Ferland for high stick, gave the Flames an opportunity.

But despite the numerical advantage the Giants held on to secure a place in Sunday's final.