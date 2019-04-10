Glasgow Clan: Head coach Pete Russell extends stay at Elite Ice Hockey League side

Clan reached the Elite Ice Hockey League play-offs in Russell's first season

Pete Russell will remain as Glasgow Clan head coach and director of hockey next season.

The 44-year-old Scot re-signs having joined from the Milton Keynes Lightning last summer.

During his first season, Russell led the Clan to a fourth place finish in the Elite League, a Challenge Cup semi-final, and the Gardiner Conference title.

"I'm very privileged and honoured to be here again next season," Russell said.

"This season we became stronger and I'm looking forward to working with the returning players, new players, staff and of course our superb fans to continue making the right steps forward."

Clan were eliminated in the Elite League play-off quarter-final earlier this month.

Since 2015, Russell has also been head coach of Great Britain, winning back-to-back promotions to the top level of the world championships for the first time since 1994.