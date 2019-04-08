Ice hockey: GB win silver in Women's World Championship Division II Group A

GB celebrate their silver medal

Great Britain won silver in the Women's World Championship Division II Group A with a 2-1 victory over North Korea.

They went behind early on a delayed penalty but Kim Lane equalised for GB in the second quarter with her second goal of the tournament in Dumfries.

Shannon Douglas slotted in a rebound to give GB the lead, with Nicole Jackson making fine saves to ensure their advantage on what was her 50th cap.

GB head coach Cheryl Smith said hockey's future was in "safe hands".

She gave five debut caps, including 15-year-old Chloe Headland, Lucy Beal, 16, and Aimee Headland, 17.

"I am not going to lie, we came to the tournament with the aim of gold and we said that publicly," Smith added.

"It hasn't gone our way this week but the coaching staff will take many positives from what we have seen.

"The girls can hold their heads up high as they gave everything on the ice and left nothing behind.

"With the mix of experience and young players, I think the future is in very safe hands."

Slovenia won gold, securing promotion to Division I Group B, while Spain took the bronze medal. Australia were relegated to Division II Group B.