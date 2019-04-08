Cardiff Devils aim to salvage season with play-off win

Joey Martin scored a hat-trick in the play-off quarter-final second leg against Sheffield Steelers in Cardiff

Cardiff Devils forward Joey Martin believes winning the Elite League play-offs could salvage their season.

They missed out on Challenge Cup success before losing their Elite League crown to Belfast Giants on the final day of the regular season.

Devils face Nottingham Panthers in the semi-finals on Saturday, 13 April hoping to reach Sunday's final.

"If we win the play-offs it would definitely salvage our season," said Martin.

Devils set up the play-off appearance against hosts Nottingham with an 11-8 two-leg aggregate quarter-final win over Sheffield Steelers.

Giants play Guildford Flames in the other semi-final.

Devils won back-to-back league titles over the last two seasons, but missed out on becoming the first club ever to win three in a row.

They finished level on points with champions Belfast Giants after losing 3-1 against Coventry Blaze in their final match of the regular season.

"The play-offs are huge," Martin told BBC Sport Wales.

Panthers on home ice

"We had expectations to win a couple more trophies at the beginning of the year, but unfortunately it did not go our way.

"There is one more trophy left and we are determined and motivated to capture this last one.

"It was an upsetting way to lose the league, but we had no time to sulk and had to move on."

Devils face Panthers in their own Motorpoint Arena, but head coach Andrew Lord is not concerned about playing in the opponents' ice rink.

"It is a bit of a home ice advantage for them, but that's okay," said Lord.

"We have gone on the road plenty of times this year and pulled out big games and we are going to need that.

"Nottingham are a very big team. They are big and fast and play very hard so we are going to need to be ready.

"It would be incredible to win the play-offs because any time you can finish a season with a trophy is great.

"Missing out on the league title is going to sting for a long time. When you go 60 games and lose on a tie-breaker it's heart-wrenching.

"But I really like where we are at as an organisation and the resilience we have shown."